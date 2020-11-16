Essential reporting in volatile times.

For those wishing to attend services, you may be asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.

BIRCHIE LEA BOOTON of Lavalette, graveside funeral services 11 a.m., Elmwood Cemetery, Wayne.

CHARLES ANTHONY DELPAPA of Huntington, graveside service 2:15 p.m., Browning Cemetery.

ROBERT HAMLIN of South Point, Ohio, 7 p.m., Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio.

EILEEN BURTON McCOMAS of Midkiff, W.Va., 1 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va; Lincoln Memorial Park, Hamlin.

ROY LEE NICHOLS of Huntington, 1 p.m., Altizer Freewill Baptist Church; Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio.

IVA MAE SHAFFER of Ona 1 p.m., Barker Ridge United Baptist Church; Bicker Cemetery.

