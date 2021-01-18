For those wishing to attend services, you may be asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.
JENNINGS ADKINS of Barboursville, 2 p.m., Lewis Memorial Baptist Church; White Chapel Memorial Gardens.
JAMES BLANKENSHIP of Huntington, 2 p.m., First Baptist Church; Maple Hill Cemetery.
RANDALL DEAN DONAHOE SR. of Willow Wood, Ohio, 2 p.m., Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; Donahoe family cemetery, Willow Wood.
ANTHONY MARK FINK of Lavalette, 2 p.m., Reger Funeral Home, Huntington; Crescent Hill Cemetery, Ceredo.
ELIZABETH JEAN HICKS of Huntington, 1 p.m., Ferrell Chambers Funeral Home.
JIMMY LEON JENKINS of Glenwood, W.Va., 3 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home, Milton; Templeton Cemetery.
THOMAS LEE LAYNE of Ironton, memorial service 3 p.m., Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton.
RONNIE LEE MARCUM of Genoa, 11 a.m., Johnson Tiller Funeral Home; Forest Memorial Park, Milton.
THOMAS C. RATLIFF of Ironton, visitation from 10 to 11 a.m., Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, followed by graveside service at Woodland Cemetery.
MICHELE LYNN SIAS of Branchland, W.Va., noon, Koontz Funeral Home; Sias Cemetery.
MARY JANE WAGERS of Bluefield, W.Va., 1 p.m., White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.
GLEN ROBERT WELLMAN of Prichard, 2 p.m., Reger Funeral Home, Ceredo-Kenova Chapel; Bean Family Cemetery.
SANDRA KAY WILSON of Huntington, 11 a.m., Wallace Funeral Home, Milton; Mayes Saunders Cemetery, Glenwood.