For those wishing to attend services, you may be asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.
VIOLET ELLEN ABSHIRE JARRELL CLAY of Scott Depot, W.Va., noon, Koontz Funeral Home.
TERRY DIAMOND ELSWICK of Huntington, celebration of life visitation from 6 to 8 p.m., Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington.
LARRY KEITH FISCHER of South Point, Ohio, graveside service 12:30 p.m., White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville.
BETTY RUTH HENSON of South Point, Ohio, 2 p.m. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
PAUL E. MULLINS of Ironton, 1 p.m., Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; Pine Grove Cemetery.