For those wishing to attend services, you may be asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.
PHYLLIS R. ALFORD of Kitts Hill, Ohio, 1 p.m., O’Keefe Baker Funeral Home; Community Cemetery.
DWIGHT DALE BLANKENSHIP II of Fort Campbell, Ky., formerly of Genoa, 2 p.m., Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne.
RYAN ALLEN BOWMAN of Ironton, 2 p.m., Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; Hecla Cemetery.
CHARLOTTE ELOISE INSCO of Huntington, 1 p.m., Reger Funeral Chapel; Crook Cemetery.
RONALD JEFFREY JOHNSON and KAREN JOHNSON of Huntington. Graveside services, 11 a.m., Swann Cemetery, Barboursville.
DORIS JEAN MERRETT of Ranger, W.Va., 1 p.m., Camp Branch Church, Branchland, W.Va.; Watson Cemetery, Branchland.