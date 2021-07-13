ELMER RAY BELL of Logan, W.Va., 2 p.m., Reger Funeral Home; Forrest Lawn Memorial Gardens.
KAY BRANHAM of Louisa, Ky., 2 p.m., Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky.; Preston Family Cemetery.
JIMMY DALE HARMON of Dunlow, noon, Echo United Baptist Church.
VIRGIL L. JOHNSON of Gallipolis, Ohio, 11 a.m., Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis; Centenary Cemetery.
LARRY EUGENE JONES SR. of Huntington, 2 p.m., Fairview Memory Gardens.
MARY LEE HICKS KENNEDY of Ironton, 1 p.m., Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; Woodland Cemetery.
CLIFFORD PONCHO SCITES of Branchland, W.Va., 11 a.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.; Johnson Cemetery, Branchland.
LEONARD H. WILLIAM of Huntington, 11 a.m., St. Peter’s Episcopal Church.