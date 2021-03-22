The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

For those wishing to attend services, you may be asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.

DAISY MADALOYNE BAILEY of Huntington, graveside service 12:30 p.m., Edwards Cemetery, Myra, W.Va.; procession 11 a.m. from Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.

KATHY LAURA BOWLES of Huntington, noon, Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington; Ross Family Cemetery, Huntington.

BERTHA MAE CLICK of Ashland, graveside service 1:30 p.m., Ashland Cemetery.

KEVIN DANIEL DAVIS of Pedro, Ohio, 1 p.m., Slack and Wallace Funeral Home; Puckett Cemetery.

MARGIE BEATRICE FUGATE of Ona formerly of Barboursville, 11 a.m., Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington; Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Huntington.

MARGARET E. LEFFINGWELL of Chesapeake, Ohio, 2 p.m., Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens.

FERN ELVIN MEADOWS of Milton graveside service 11 a.m., Forest Memorial Park, Milton.

DANNY JOE VICKERS of West Hamlin, W.Va., 3:30 p.m., Pleasant Hill Cemetery.

CORINNE WRIGHT of Gallipolis, Ohio, 1 p.m., Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis; Crown City (Ohio) Cemetery.

