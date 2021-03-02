For those wishing to attend services, you may be asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.
CYNTHIA JEAN SAYRE BAILEY of Kenova, graveside service noon, Dock’s Creek Cemetery.
JAMES THOMAS BROWN of Prichard, graveside service 2 p.m., Asbury Cemetery, Dunlow.
K.C. COLSTON of Hurricane, W.Va., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane; graveside service following at Tyler Mountain Cemetery.
HAROLD CLYDE DINGESS of Harts, W.Va., graveside service noon, Dingess Family Cemetery, Harts.
GLENDA STAMBAUGH GRAYSON of Louisa, Ky., 2 p.m., Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky.; Riverview Memorial Gardens.
LAURA JILL McFANN MILLS of Louisa, Ky., 1 p.m., Mount Olive Freewill Baptist Church, Rush, Ky.; Rogers Family Cemetery, Rush.
BILLY JOE MORRIS of Barboursville, 7 p.m., Susannah Baptist Church.
JASON RYAN SADLER formerly of Milton, 2 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville; Forest Memorial Park, Milton.