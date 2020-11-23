For those wishing to attend services, you may be asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.
BEATRICE BRYANT of Moneta, Va., formerly Davin, W.Va., 1 p.m., Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va.
MARY ALYCE GOULD of Huntington, noon, Beard Mortuary; White Chapel Memorial Gardens.
DARLYLN “SUE” MALONE of Ironton, graveside service 1 p.m., Sugar Creek Cemetery.
BETTY JANE MILLER of Point Pleasant, W.Va., 1 p.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant; Suncrest Cemetery, Point Pleasant.
JULIAN WAYNE MITCHELL of Chesapeake, Ohio, 2 p.m., Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DAVID “LOUIE” REESE of Huntington, graveside service 2 p.m., Woodmere Memorial Park.
NICHOLAS SEXTON of Huntington, 7 p.m., Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
SHAWN EUGENE STEWART of Huntington, graveside services 1:30 p.m. Spring Hill Cemetery.