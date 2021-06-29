The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HARVEY JOE ADKINS of Akron, Ohio, 1 p.m., Newcomer Akron Chapel; East Liberty Cemetery.

OLIVER BAILEY of Huntington, celebration of life 4-8 p.m. June 29 at the Vandalia Crowd House, located above Backyard Pizza on 3rd Avenue. The entrance is in the alley behind the building.

ROSALIE F. BEAVER of Gallipolis, Ohio, 1 p.m., Willis Funeral Home; Ohio Valley Memory Gardens.

CORDELIA GUNDY BRUMFIELD of Barboursville, noon, Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville; Highland Cemetery, Huntington.

JOHN VIRGIL MCDOWELL of Ashland, 1 p.m., Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel; Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens.

GLENN W. MORGAN of Ashland, 11 a.m., Unity Baptist Church, Ashland; Ashland Cemetery.

LEO MULVEY of Huntington, 1 p.m., Reger Funeral Chapel; Forest Lawn Memorial, Huntington.

RUTH R. PEMBERTON of Waterloo, Ohio, 2 p.m., Wilgus (Ohio) Fairview Cemetery.

ROBERT P. BOB SWANN of Huntington, 11 a.m. Ridgelawn Memorial Park .

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you