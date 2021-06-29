HARVEY JOE ADKINS of Akron, Ohio, 1 p.m., Newcomer Akron Chapel; East Liberty Cemetery.
OLIVER BAILEY of Huntington, celebration of life 4-8 p.m. June 29 at the Vandalia Crowd House, located above Backyard Pizza on 3rd Avenue. The entrance is in the alley behind the building.
ROSALIE F. BEAVER of Gallipolis, Ohio, 1 p.m., Willis Funeral Home; Ohio Valley Memory Gardens.
CORDELIA GUNDY BRUMFIELD of Barboursville, noon, Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville; Highland Cemetery, Huntington.
JOHN VIRGIL MCDOWELL of Ashland, 1 p.m., Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel; Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens.
GLENN W. MORGAN of Ashland, 11 a.m., Unity Baptist Church, Ashland; Ashland Cemetery.
LEO MULVEY of Huntington, 1 p.m., Reger Funeral Chapel; Forest Lawn Memorial, Huntington.
RUTH R. PEMBERTON of Waterloo, Ohio, 2 p.m., Wilgus (Ohio) Fairview Cemetery.
ROBERT P. BOB SWANN of Huntington, 11 a.m. Ridgelawn Memorial Park .