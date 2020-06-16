Due to community health concerns, and the discouragement of gathering in groups, some services may be private for immediate family only. Before leaving for any service, you should contact the funeral provider to ask what restrictions may be being observed.
CLIFFORD DAVID BASSHAM of Huntington, military funeral, 10 a.m., Donel C. Kinnard State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, W.Va.
MARY FRANCES DARBY of Huntington, graveside funeral service, noon, White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville.
THOMAS ARDEN GASPERS of Ironton, 1 p.m., Ohio Furnace Baptist Church, Ironton.
GRANT HAYDEN of Huntington, 2 p.m, Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington; White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville.
CORA OPAL JEFFRIES of Huntington, 11 a.m., Prince of Peace Freewill Baptist Church; Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. Due to public health concerns and restrictions, seating will be limited during the funeral service.
ELIZABETH “MACK” LEIGHTON of Danville, W.Va., 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va.; Forest Lawn Cemetery, Chapmanville, W.Va.
DOROTHY ALBERTA BLACK LUNSFORD of Milton, 2 p.m., Forest Memorial Park Mausoleum, Milton.
JANE ANN MARTIN of Ashton, W.Va., 1 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home, Milton; Mt. Zion Cemetery, Milton.
RUTHANNA PAYTON of Ironton, 1 p.m., Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio.
RICKY CARL SMITH of Gallipolis, Ohio, graveside service, 1 p.m., Addison-Reynolds Cemetery.
BRACK STAFFORD JR. of Delbarton, W.Va., graveside services, noon, Stafford Cemetery, Belo, W.Va.
JUSTINA “JIMMIE” PUTHOFF STRUBLER of Ashland, Mass of Christian Burial, 11 a.m., Holy Family Catholic Church, Ashland; Rose Hill Burial Park.