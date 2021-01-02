Essential reporting in volatile times.

For those wishing to attend services, you may be asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.

GLORIA GAIL CLARY of Milton, graveside service 1 p.m., Forest Memorial Park, Milton.

LOIS JAN KAHLE DICKSON of Huntington, noon, Beard Mortuary; Woodmere Memorial Park.

JAMES HERBERT HALL of Huntington, celebration of life 11 a.m., Pea Ridge Baptist Church. Livestream at the church Facebook page.

ROBERT MATHEW “MIKE” HOLLEY of Glenwood, graveside service 2:30 p.m., Holley Cemetery, Milton.

JUANITA TRENT IRBY of Huntington, 2 p.m., Locust Grove Baptist Church; Mount Vernon Cemetery.

CHARLENE JULIA LEWIS of Huntington, graveside service 1 p.m., Spring Hill Cemetery.

BERNICE MARTIN of Burlington, Ohio, 1 p.m., Slack and Wallace Funeral Home.

RICHARD MEREDITH of Huntington, Celebration of Life 1 p.m., Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington; Miller Memorial Gardens, Crown City, Ohio.

SHERRI LYNN MILLER of Williamstown, W.Va., formerly Evans, W.Va., celebration of life from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans, W.Va.

MARTY JOE MURPHY of Coal Grove, Ohio, 1 p.m., Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton; Woodland Cemetery.

HARLEY ANDREW PERKINS of Barboursville, noon, Henson and Kitchen Mortuary; Rosemont Memorial Gardens.

MARGARET ANN ROSS RAMEY of Milton, 10:30 a.m., Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville; Forest Memorial Park, Milton.

PATRICIA SUE RANDOLPH of Louisville, Ky., 1 p.m., Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel, Ashland; Rose Hill Burial Park.

CLAUDE WILLIS RIDENOUR of Huntington, graveside service 3 p.m., Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Huntington.

PEGGY LEE HAYES SCHRINER of Clinton Twp., Mich., graveside service 11:30 a.m., Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio.

THOMAS ANTHONY SIAS of Branchland, W.Va., 1 p.m., McGhee Handley Funeral Home; Sias Cemetery.

JAMES MINNES WILSON of Genoa, 1 p.m., Johnson Tiller Funeral Home; Wilson Cemetery.

