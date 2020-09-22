For those wishing to attend services, you may be asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.
ANDREW WILSON CROCKETT SR. formerly of Wayne, celebration of life, 11 a.m. Crockett Cemetery, Wayne.
JUANITA JESSIE, 88, of Ceredo, graveside services, 2 p.m., Crescent Hill Cemetery, Ceredo.
GILBERT DENNIS RICHARDS of South Point, Ohio, 11 a.m., Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; Crescent Hill Cemetery, Ceredo.
WOODSON RICHARDSON of Pedro, Ohio, graveside service, noon, Lawrence Furnace Cemetery.
MICHELLE RENEE STILTNER of South Charleston, Ohio, 1 p.m., Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne; Osburn Cemetery.