For those wishing to attend services, you may be asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.
ANTHONY CLARK BECKETT of Genoa, 11 a.m., Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne; Anthony Beckett Cemetery near Dunlow.
DAVID BRUCE BLANKENSHIP of Huntington, memorial service, noon, Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington.
DARLENE MARIE BOYD of McCarr, Ky., 1p.m., Hatfield Funeral Chapel; Anderson Hatfield Cemetery.
ROBIN LYNN BROUGHTON of Ashland, 1 p.m., Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel; Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens.
MARJORIE JOAN BROWN of South Point, Ohio, 12:30 p.m., Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; Melvin Cemetery, County Road 6.
CASSIE KATHLEEN EARLES of Huntington, 10 a.m., Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington; 1 p.m., Hunt Family Cemetery, Harold, Ky.
CHARLES DONALD FRANKLIN of Russell, Ky., 1 p.m., Steen Funeral Home 13th St. Chapel; Ashland Cemetery.
MICHAEL WAYNE GREATHOUSE of Ironton, 2 p.m., Slack and Wallace Funeral Home.
MURIEL JEAN MARTIN of Wayne, noon, Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne; Bailey-Martin Cemetery.