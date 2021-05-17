The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

For those wishing to attend services, you may be asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.

EDISON L. ADKINS of Barboursville, graveside service 11 a.m., White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville.

REGINA “GAIL” JENKINS of Kitts Hill, Ohio, memorial service 5:30 p.m., Freedom Baptist Church, 687 County Road 5, Kitts Hill.

HOMER “BUNK” PERRY of Barboursville, 1 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville; Forest Memorial Park, Milton.

BONNY G. SAUNDERS of Gallipolis, Ohio, visitation from 6 to 8 p.m., Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis.

CORENA JEAN WALTERS of Huntington, 11 a.m., Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; Mount Vernon Cemetery, Wayne.

DANIEL RAY WARD of Huntington, 3 p.m., Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.

KATHRYN MARY LEISENRING WATSON of Huntington, 4 p.m., Calvary Missionary Baptist Church.

