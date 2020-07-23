Due to community health concerns, and the discouragement of gathering in groups, some services may be private for immediate family only. Before leaving for any service, you should contact the funeral provider to ask what restrictions may be being observed.
DONNA KAY ADKINS of Huntington, celebration of life visitation from 5 to 7 p.m., Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington.
BILLIE ALEX BAILEY of Duncan Fork, W.Va., 11 a.m., Victory Christian Center, Lenore, W.Va.; Ooten Cemetery, Trace Creek, W.Va.
HAROLD FONSO BOGAR of Sidney, Ky., noon, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.
MARCIA J. BOOTH of Huntington, graveside service 11 a.m., Spring Hill Cemetery.
BURLEY JOE GIBSON of South Point, Ohio, noon, Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio; Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio.
MARY MARGARET GILL of Huntington, graveside services 11 a.m., Woodmere Memorial Park.
VERNARD HUGHES of Melrose, Fla., graveside service 1 p.m., Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Northeast, Grayson, Ky. Procession leaves Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, at noon.
ORPHA AUDREY HUSSELL of Point Pleasant, W.Va., graveside services 1 p.m., Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant, W.Va.
SPENCER LEE JEFFRIES of Huntington, graveside service, noon, Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Northeast, Grayson, Ky.
CHRISTOPHER LEFFINGWELL of South Point, Ohio, 11 a.m., Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens.
JAMES WELCH LUSHER JR., of Ferrellsburg, W.Va., memorial service 2 p.m., Anna Queen Cemetery, Ferrellsburg.
WILLIAM W. RAYBURN of Lexington, Ky., 11 a.m., Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington; 2 p.m. Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va.
DALLAS KEITH WAGNER of Barboursville, 1 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville; Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock.
MARTIN WHITT of Varney, W.Va., graveside service 4 p.m., Mitchell Cemetery, Newtown, W.Va.
JANE ANN WILSON of Milton, 1 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home, Milton; private burial, Forest Memorial Park.
MARSHALL LEE WORLEY of Huntington, visitation from 6 to 8 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville.