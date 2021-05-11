For those wishing to attend services, you may be asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.
KATHY ANN BARNETT of Ashland, 1 p.m., Steen Funeral Home, 13th Street Chapel; Rose Hill Burial Park.
CARLA CAPPER MORRIS of Kitts Hill, Ohio, 1 p.m., Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; Woodland Cemetery, Section I.
HELEN FRANCES MORRISON of Coal Grove, Ohio, 1:30 p.m., Community Cemetery.
SHARON KAY ROBINSON of Chapmanville, W.Va., 2 p.m., Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville; Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va.