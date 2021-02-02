For those wishing to attend services, you may be asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.
CONNIE SUE DALTON of Ona, graveside service 2 p.m. Feb. 2 at Beale Chapel Cemetery, Apple Grove, W.Va.
DENNIS P. JOHNSON of Gallipolis, Ohio, friends and family gathering from 6 to 7:45 p.m., Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis.
PATRICIA ANN ZGAINER MAYS of Ashland, 11 a.m., Steen Funeral Home, Central Avenue Chapel; Forest Lawn Cemetery, Huntington.
EDWARD PARSONS of Milton, 1 p.m., Forest Memorial Park Mausoleum, Milton.
CONSTANCE ANN PRESTON WISE of Gallipolis, Ohio, Graveside service 1 p.m., Gravel Hill Cemetery, Cheshire, Ohio.