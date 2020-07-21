Due to community health concerns, and the discouragement of gathering in groups, some services may be private for immediate family only. Before leaving for any service, you should contact the funeral provider to ask what restrictions may be being observed.
VELVA ADAMS of Barboursville, 1 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville; Webb Cemetery, Ranger, W.Va.
JAMES BASENBACK of Huntington, 1 p.m., Morris Funeral Home, Wayne; Dock’s Creek Cemetery, Kenova.
ROBERT LEE “JAKE” JACOBS of Ashland, graveside service 11 a.m., Buffalo Furnace Cemetery, Greenbo, Ky.
ROBERT McCALLISTER of Lebanon, Ohio, formerly Barboursville, graveside service 11:30 a.m., Enon Cemetery, Salt Rock.
JAMES TRACE McKEE of Bellefonte, Ky., graveside service 2 p.m., Ashland Cemetery.