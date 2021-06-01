TUESDAY
For those wishing to attend services, you may be asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.
MARK EDWARD ASH of Branchland, W.Va., 3 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville; Baylous Cemetery.
FREDERICK J. BAKER of Huntington, Celebration of Life, 11 a.m., Beard Mortuary.
WILFRED BOWENS of Louisa, Ky., 2 p.m., Young Funeral Home Chapel.
ETHEL MARIE TOMBLIN CONLEY of Harts, W.Va., 11 a.m., Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.; Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va.
BENNIE RAY DRENNER JR. of Wayne, 2 p.m., Morris Funeral Home Chapel; Elmwood Cemetery.
GLORIA THELMA HENSLEY of Mt. Hope, W.Va., 7 p.m., Calvary Apostolic Church; White Chapel Memorial Gardens.
PAUL E. WILLIS of Ironton, 1 p.m., Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; Woodland Cemetery, Ironton.
MORTON LEE WOODYARD of Proctorville, Ohio, 2 p.m., Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.