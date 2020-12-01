For those wishing to attend services, you may be asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.
DONNA JANE ADKINS of Wayne, 1 p.m., Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne; Bowen Cemetery.
RAYMOND “MIKE” ADKINS of Huntington, visitation 2 to 3 p.m., Funeral Rite following, Reger Funeral Home and Chapel. Rite of Committal at Woodmere Abbey of Remembrance, Huntington.
RITCHIE DALE FLUTY of Huntington, 1:30 p.m., Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova; Spring Valley Memory Gardens.
LANA JEANETTE HILL of Barboursville, graveside service 2 p.m., White Chapel Memorial Gardens.
GOLDIE NAPPIE MANN of Chesapeake, Ohio, 11 a.m., Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens.
LARRY E. MCCALLISTER of Barboursville, 2 p.m., Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens.
SHELBY LEE NEMETH JR. of Huntington, 11 a.m., Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington.
RULE DENVER STEPP JR. of Huntington, 2 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville; Forest Memorial Park, Milton.
ROSA LEA McCARTNEY TENNEY of Huntington, noon, Reger Funeral Home and Chapel, Huntington; White Chapel Memorial Gardens.