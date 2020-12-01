Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

For those wishing to attend services, you may be asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.

DONNA JANE ADKINS of Wayne, 1 p.m., Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne; Bowen Cemetery.

RAYMOND “MIKE” ADKINS of Huntington, visitation 2 to 3 p.m., Funeral Rite following, Reger Funeral Home and Chapel. Rite of Committal at Woodmere Abbey of Remembrance, Huntington.

RITCHIE DALE FLUTY of Huntington, 1:30 p.m., Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova; Spring Valley Memory Gardens.

LANA JEANETTE HILL of Barboursville, graveside service 2 p.m., White Chapel Memorial Gardens.

GOLDIE NAPPIE MANN of Chesapeake, Ohio, 11 a.m., Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens.

LARRY E. MCCALLISTER of Barboursville, 2 p.m., Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens.

SHELBY LEE NEMETH JR. of Huntington, 11 a.m., Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington.

RULE DENVER STEPP JR. of Huntington, 2 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville; Forest Memorial Park, Milton.

ROSA LEA McCARTNEY TENNEY of Huntington, noon, Reger Funeral Home and Chapel, Huntington; White Chapel Memorial Gardens.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.