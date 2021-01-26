For those wishing to attend services, you may be asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.
DELORES ANN BECKETT of Salt Rock, noon, Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville; Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock.
DENNIS LEE MANSFIELD of Branchland, W.Va., 2 p.m. McGhee-Handley Funeral Home West Hamlin, W.Va.; Franklin Cemetery, Branchland.
PHILLIP ARDEN MAYNARD of Wayne, 11 a.m., Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne; Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne.
MARY MARLENE HIGHWART MEADOWS of Huntington, family services, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Huntington; Spring Hill Cemetery.
VIRGINIA “JENNY” NELSON of Man, W.Va., 1 p.m., Mallory Church of God; Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va.
MICHAEL RAY SAMMONS of Catlettsburg, Ky., celebration of life 1 p.m., Steen Funeral Home, 13th Street Chapel; Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens.