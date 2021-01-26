The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

For those wishing to attend services, you may be asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.

DELORES ANN BECKETT of Salt Rock, noon, Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville; Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock.

DENNIS LEE MANSFIELD of Branchland, W.Va., 2 p.m. McGhee-Handley Funeral Home West Hamlin, W.Va.; Franklin Cemetery, Branchland.

PHILLIP ARDEN MAYNARD of Wayne, 11 a.m., Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne; Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne.

MARY MARLENE HIGHWART MEADOWS of Huntington, family services, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Huntington; Spring Hill Cemetery.

VIRGINIA “JENNY” NELSON of Man, W.Va., 1 p.m., Mallory Church of God; Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va.

MICHAEL RAY SAMMONS of Catlettsburg, Ky., celebration of life 1 p.m., Steen Funeral Home, 13th Street Chapel; Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.