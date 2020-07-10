Due to community health concerns, and the discouragement of gathering in groups, some services may be private for immediate family only. Before leaving for any service, you should contact the funeral provider to ask what restrictions may be being observed.
JOHN WILLIAM “TONY” BILLUPS of Barboursville, graveside services 11:30 a.m., Baylous Cemetery; procession leaving Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville at 11 a.m.
LINDA KAY BOWMAN of Huntington, 2 p.m., Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington.
JOSHUA ARTHUR JILES of Ironton, memorial service 7 p.m., Freedom Baptist Church, Kitts Hill, Ohio, followed by a balloon release.
SHIRLEY ELOISE LEFTWICH of Huntington, 1 p.m., Roselawn Funeral Home and Cemetery, 450 Courthouse Road, Princeton, W.Va.
JESSIE FAY GILL MISNER of Huntington, 2 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville; Gill Cemetery, Salt Rock.
BARBARA YOST of Huntington, 1 p.m., Abundant Life Baptist Church, 5995 SR 7 Proctorville, Ohio; Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens.