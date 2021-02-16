Due to inclement weather, some services might be postponed. Check with the funeral home. For those wishing to attend services, you may be asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.
VINCENT MICHAEL DAVIS of Virginia, graveside service 2 p.m. White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville.
JANIE ESTEP of West Columbia, W.Va., formerly of Kenova, 1 p.m., Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington; Plybon Cemetery, White’s Creek.
MADELINE MARIE HILL KISER of Branchland, W.Va., 1 p.m. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.; White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville.
LUELLA RICKEY MORGAN of Point Pleasant, graveside service 2 p.m., Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant.
DAVID EUGENE STAPLETON of Ironton, noon, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio.
LORA GAY STARKEY WORKMAN of Lesage, 1:30 p.m., Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington; White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville.