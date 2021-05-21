For those wishing to attend services, you may be asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.
KAREN ANN BLEDSOE of Barboursville, 2 p.m., the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville; Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Huntington.
GLORIA JEANNE FERGUSON of Proctorville, Ohio, 11 a.m., First Baptist Church of Proctorville; Rome Cemetery, Proctorville.
ROBERT L. HART of Ashland, 1 p.m., Steen Funeral Home, Central Avenue Chapel; Ashland Cemetery.
KENNETH RAY HINKLE SR. of Lesage, 1 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home, Milton; White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville.
ANN R. HOPPE of Huntington, 1 p.m., Beard Mortuary.
RONALD ROGER McKNIGHT of Ironton, graveside service 1 p.m., Woodland Cemetery, Ironton.
ROY CLINE ROSS of Branchland, W.Va., 11 a.m., McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va.
COLLEEN JOHNSON TAYLOR of Hurricane, 1 p.m., Gateway Christian Church, St. Albans, W.Va.