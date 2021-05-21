The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

For those wishing to attend services, you may be asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.

KAREN ANN BLEDSOE of Barboursville, 2 p.m., the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville; Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Huntington.

GLORIA JEANNE FERGUSON of Proctorville, Ohio, 11 a.m., First Baptist Church of Proctorville; Rome Cemetery, Proctorville.

ROBERT L. HART of Ashland, 1 p.m., Steen Funeral Home, Central Avenue Chapel; Ashland Cemetery.

KENNETH RAY HINKLE SR. of Lesage, 1 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home, Milton; White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville.

ANN R. HOPPE of Huntington, 1 p.m., Beard Mortuary.

RONALD ROGER McKNIGHT of Ironton, graveside service 1 p.m., Woodland Cemetery, Ironton.

ROY CLINE ROSS of Branchland, W.Va., 11 a.m., McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va.

COLLEEN JOHNSON TAYLOR of Hurricane, 1 p.m., Gateway Christian Church, St. Albans, W.Va.

