For those wishing to attend services, you may be asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.
MONA IRENE BUNDY of Coal Grove, Ohio, 11 a.m., Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton; Woodland Cemetery.
CHRISTINA MARIE CREASY of Barboursville, private family service 11 a.m., livestreamed at www.beardmortuary.com.
ALETHA “LOUISE” TURLEY JACKSON of Ironton, 11 a.m., Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; Langdon Cemetery.
JERRY LEFFINGWELL of Proctorville, Ohio, graveside service 6 p.m., Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens.
HAZEL JANE TYLER-KIRTLEY of Griffithsville, W.Va., 11 a.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va.; Danville (W.Va.) Memorial Park.