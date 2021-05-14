For those wishing to attend services, you may be asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.
VICTORIA BAYLESS of Logan, W.Va., Funeral Mass 10 a.m., St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church; Forest Lawn Cemetery.
AMANDA CLOTEEN YANG BUGG of Ashland, 1 p.m., Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel; Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens.
JANET LEE CUNNINGHAM of Hurricane, W.Va., graveside services 2 p.m., Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane.
SOPHIA LYNN DIAMOND of Delbarton, W.Va., 3 p.m., Sardis Old Regular Baptist Church; White Cemetery, Delbarton.
JEROME ALLEN FITZPATRICK of Ironton, 1 p.m., Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton; Woodland Cemetery, Ironton.
JANET WILLIAMS BROWN FRALEY of Georgetown, Ky., formerly Ironton, noon, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; Woodland Cemetery.
ELIZABETH ANN MAYNARD LUCAS of Belo, W.Va., noon, Victory Christian Center, Lenore, W.Va.; Prince Cemetery, Breeden, W.Va.
KATHLEEN LOIS DAVIS GREEN of Danville, W.Va., 1 p.m., Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.; Mid Ferrell Cemetery, Bandytown, W.Va.
JULIA ELIZABETH SAMMONS of South Point, Ohio, memorial service 1:30 p.m., Tri-State Baptist Temple, South Point.
JAMES “NORTON” MICHAEL STEPHENS II of Huntington, 2 p.m., New Beginning Apostolic Church, Huntington; Stephens Cemetery, Wayne.