Due to community health concerns, and the discouragement of gathering in groups, some services may be private for immediate family only. Before leaving for any service, you should contact the funeral provider to ask what restrictions may be being observed.
PEGGY SUE REED HICKS of Barboursville, 1 p.m., Ridgelawn Memorial Park.
RANDY LEE HUNT of Delbarton, W.Va., noon, Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va.; Lenore (W.Va.) Memory Gardens.
RONNIE NICHOLAS of Milton, 1 p.m., Forest Memorial Park.
TEDDY NELLO PULLEN of Chesapeake, Ohio, 5 p.m., Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
JACQUELINE HAROLD PATRICIA WELLS of Huntington, noon, 16th Street Baptist Church, Huntington; Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington.