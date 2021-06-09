For those wishing to attend services, you may be asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.
DOUG CURRY of Proctorville, Ohio, 11 a.m., Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; Rome Cemetery.
IRA JERRY “I.J.” EARLS of Huntington, 2 p.m. Chapman’s Mortuary; White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Livestream on the funeral home Facebook page.
HALCY HATFIELD of Elk Creek, W.Va., 11 a.m., Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va.; Evans Cemetery at Right Fork of Laurel Creek, W.Va.
EMMA SUE SALMONS HOWARD of Kenova, 1 p.m., Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova; Maple Hill Cemetery.
JAMES ALVIN KELLEY of South Point, Ohio, 1 p.m., Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio; Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point.
FREDA ANNETTE “PATSY” THOMPSON DUTTON KUHN of Ona, noon, Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington; Ridgelawn Memorial Park.
ALFRED EUGENE RIFE of Pedro, Ohio, noon, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton.
ERNIE EUGENE SCARBERRY of Huntington, 1 p.m., Ridgeview Community Bible Church; White Chapel Memorial Gardens.