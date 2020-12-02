Essential reporting in volatile times.

For those wishing to attend services, you may be asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.

TOMMY EUGENE CLAGG of Milton, 2 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home, Milton; Forest Memorial Park, Milton.

CONSTANCE LORENE DAWSON of Barboursville, noon, Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel; Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington.

RONNIE ELLIS of Hamlin, W.Va., 1 p.m., Bloomingdale Salem Baptist Church, Salt Rock; Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock.

JAMES RANDLOPH GATES of Willow Wood, Ohio, graveside service 1 p.m., Aid Cemetery.

RUSSELL EDWARD JENKINS of Catlettsburg, Ky., graveside service 1 p.m., Sugar Creek Cemetery, Ironton.

KIMBERLY LUCILLE MOORE SMITH of Huntington, 11 a.m., Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne; White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville.

EDNA HELEN THOMPSON of Point Pleasant, W.Va., 1 p.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant. Private entombment at Ohio Valley Memory Gardens, Gallipolis, Ohio.

