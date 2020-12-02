For those wishing to attend services, you may be asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.
TOMMY EUGENE CLAGG of Milton, 2 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home, Milton; Forest Memorial Park, Milton.
CONSTANCE LORENE DAWSON of Barboursville, noon, Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel; Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington.
RONNIE ELLIS of Hamlin, W.Va., 1 p.m., Bloomingdale Salem Baptist Church, Salt Rock; Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock.
JAMES RANDLOPH GATES of Willow Wood, Ohio, graveside service 1 p.m., Aid Cemetery.
RUSSELL EDWARD JENKINS of Catlettsburg, Ky., graveside service 1 p.m., Sugar Creek Cemetery, Ironton.
KIMBERLY LUCILLE MOORE SMITH of Huntington, 11 a.m., Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne; White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville.
EDNA HELEN THOMPSON of Point Pleasant, W.Va., 1 p.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant. Private entombment at Ohio Valley Memory Gardens, Gallipolis, Ohio.