For those wishing to attend services, you may be asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.
NEAL THOMAS HUMPHREY of Coal Grove, Ohio, military graveside services 11 a.m., Woodland Cemetery, Ironton.
PATRICIA ANN LAKE of Wilmington, N.C., formerly Proctorville, Ohio, Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, Huntington; Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio.
JAMES GREGORY ROWSEY of Huntington, 2 p.m., Baptist Temple.
JOANN LOVEJOY SOWARDS TOMPKINS of Milton, 1 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.; Lovejoy Cemetery, Palermo, W.Va.
JUANITA VANSICKLE of Point Pleasant, W.Va., graveside service 11:30 a.m., Pine Grove Cemetery, Milton.