For those wishing to attend services, you may be asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.
MARY BENTLEY of Huntington, noon, Reger Funeral Chapel; Dock’s Creek Cemetery, Kenova.
HAROLD TIMOTHY BOWLING of Catlettsburg, Ky., graveside service 3 p.m., Ross Cemetery, Rush, Ky.
BETTE NULL HORAN of Gallipolis, Ohio, memorial service 1 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, Gallipolis.
RICHARD L. YATES of Huntington, Celebration of Life 6 p.m., Steele Memorial United Methodist Church, livestreamed at the Beard Mortuary Facebook page.