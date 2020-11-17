For those wishing to attend services, you may be asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.
CHARLOTTE BLAIN of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va., graveside service 11 a.m., Beale Chapel Cemetery, Apple Grove, W.Va.
MARGARET ANN CLARK of Ashland, 1 p.m., Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton; Woodland Cemetery, section P, Ironton.
ROBERT JAMES HILL of Jeffrey, W.Va., 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va.; Danville Memorial Park.
ANNA JEAN PATTERSON JORDAN of Milton, visitation 11 a.m. to noon, Wallace Funeral Home, Milton.