Due to community health concerns, and the discouragement of gathering in groups, some services may be private for immediate family only. Before leaving for any service, you should contact the funeral provider to ask what restrictions may be being observed.
FRED VICTOR ANDERSON of Berea, Ky., 1 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home; Franklin Cemetery.
INA FAYE BACHAND of Milton, 2 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home, Milton; Forest Memorial Park.
ROBERT BLANKENSHIP of Hatfield, Ky., 1 p.m., Hatfield Funeral Chapel; Stepp Cemetery.
PATTY JO MOUNT of Ceredo, 2 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville; Dock’s Creek Cemetery.
WILLIAM LEE SMITH of Huntington, noon, Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville; Forest Memorial Park.
BRIAN THOMPSON of Louisa, Ky., Thompson Cemetery.