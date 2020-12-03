For those wishing to attend services, you may be asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.
DON CARROLL BRADSHAW of Huntington, graveside funeral rites 12:30 p.m., Ridgelawn Memorial Park.
LESLIE G. BRADSHAW of Huntington, noon, Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will be private.
JAMES WILLIAM ESTEP of Barboursville, 2 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville; Everett Adkins Cemetery, East Lynn.
NORMAN GAIL HENDERSON JR. of Lesage, 1 p.m., White Chapel Mausoleum, Barboursville.
CHARLES RODNEY JOHNSON of Albany, N.Y., formerly Ironton, 1 p.m., Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio.
RICHARD LAKE of South Point, Ohio, 10 a.m., Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point.
BOBBY JOE SANSOM, of Hamlin, W.Va., 1 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin; Franklin Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va.
DENNIS RAY STROUD of Lenore, W.Va., 1 p.m., Laurel Creek Freewill Baptist Church;Hodge Cemetery, Naugatuck, W.Va.
JUSTIN MICHAEL WALKER of Davin, W.Va., 1 p.m., Sandlick Freewill Baptist Church; Christian (W.Va.) Community Cemetery.
MARY FRANCES PIGMAN WALKER of St. Albans, W.Va., 2 p.m. Dec. 3, Cunningham Memorial Park upper mausoleum chapel, St. Albans.
SAMANTHA BETH WEATHERHOLT of Barboursville, graveside service 1 p.m., Forest Memorial Park Mausoleum.