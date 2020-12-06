For those wishing to attend services, you may be asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.
CHARLES BUDDY CLARK of Huntington, 1 p.m., Reger Funeral Chapel; Golden Adkins Family Cemetery, Harts, W.Va.
JAMES MASON “PETE” TOLER of Cooks Addition, W.Va., 1 p.m., Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va.
Monday services
LAVANDA KATHLEEN ELLIS BOYD of Ironton, 3 p.m., Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; Hecla Cemetery.
LARRY G. BROWNING of Ironton, noon, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton.
MAUDIE HARDIN of Turkey Creek, Ky., 1 p.m., R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky.
JEWELL RAYE FITZPATRICK WEBB of Huntington, memorial service 3 p.m., Christ Temple.