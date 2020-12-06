Essential reporting in volatile times.

For those wishing to attend services, you may be asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.

CHARLES BUDDY CLARK of Huntington, 1 p.m., Reger Funeral Chapel; Golden Adkins Family Cemetery, Harts, W.Va.

JAMES MASON “PETE” TOLER of Cooks Addition, W.Va., 1 p.m., Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va.

Monday services

LAVANDA KATHLEEN ELLIS BOYD of Ironton, 3 p.m., Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; Hecla Cemetery.

LARRY G. BROWNING of Ironton, noon, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton.

MAUDIE HARDIN of Turkey Creek, Ky., 1 p.m., R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky.

JEWELL RAYE FITZPATRICK WEBB of Huntington, memorial service 3 p.m., Christ Temple.

