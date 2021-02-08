For those wishing to attend services, you may be asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.
DOUGLAS EUGENE DUNBAR of Huntington, graveside services noon, Bowling Cemetery, Whites Creek, Catlettsburg, Ky.
GROVER JACKSON JR. of Wayne, 3 p.m., Morris Funeral Home.
KAREN SUE ARTHUR JOHNSON of Huntington, 7 p.m., Henson and Kitchen Mortuary; White Chapel Memorial Gardens.
WILLIAM HAYES MAYO of Huntington, noon, Henson and Kitchen Mortuary; Mayo Cemetery.
RICHARD L. MULLINS of Catlettsburg, Ky., 4 p.m., Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel.
NONA MARIE MUSSER of Ashland, 1 p.m., Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; Zoar Cemetery.
WILLA JEAN SMITH of Salt Rock, 1 p.m., Highland Cemetery.