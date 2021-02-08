The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

For those wishing to attend services, you may be asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.

DOUGLAS EUGENE DUNBAR of Huntington, graveside services noon, Bowling Cemetery, Whites Creek, Catlettsburg, Ky.

GROVER JACKSON JR. of Wayne, 3 p.m., Morris Funeral Home.

KAREN SUE ARTHUR JOHNSON of Huntington, 7 p.m., Henson and Kitchen Mortuary; White Chapel Memorial Gardens.

WILLIAM HAYES MAYO of Huntington, noon, Henson and Kitchen Mortuary; Mayo Cemetery.

RICHARD L. MULLINS of Catlettsburg, Ky., 4 p.m., Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel.

NONA MARIE MUSSER of Ashland, 1 p.m., Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; Zoar Cemetery.

WILLA JEAN SMITH of Salt Rock, 1 p.m., Highland Cemetery.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.