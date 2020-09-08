Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

For those wishing to attend services, you may be asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.

DENNIS DOTSON of Hamlin, W.Va., 2 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home; Lovejoy Cemetery.

ROBERT LEWIS FEDERER of Huntington, 1 p.m., Central Free Will Baptist Church; Spring Hill Cemetery.

CAROLYN ANN GRASS of Barboursville, 1 p.m., Chapman’s Mortuary.

EVA KATHLEEN COTTON HUGHES 11 a.m., Schneider Hall Funeral Home.

DONALD E. LAMBERT of Chapmanville, W.Va., 11 a.m., Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services Chapmanville, W.Va.; Forest Lawn Cemetery Mausoleum, Pecks Mill, W.Va.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.