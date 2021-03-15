The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

For those wishing to attend services, you may be asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.

BARBARA ANN CAMPBELL of Catlettsburg, Ky. 11 a.m., Altizer Baptist Church; Rose Hill Burial Park.

MARK RANDALL CHAFFIN of Huntington, 5 p.m., Reger Funeral Chapel.

CHARLOTTE MARIE CLAUSEN of Huntington, celebration of life from 1 to 3 p.m., Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington.

HAROLD CRAIG of Scottown, Ohio, graveside service 2:30 p.m. Locust Grove Cemetery, Willow Wood, Ohio.

KEITH ALLEN DODSON of Ironton, Graveside service 12:30 p.m., Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio.

CHRISTOPHER STEPHEN HARLESS of Milton, 1 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home, Milton; Balls Gap Cemetery.

DAVID L. MAY of Lexington, Ky., 2 p.m., Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel.

JAMES WILLIAM McCALLISTER of Kenova, 11 a.m., Rollins Funeral Home Kenova.

SHIRLEY LEE ROBERTS of Barboursville, 11 a.m., Woodmere Memorial Park, abbey of Remembrance Mausoleum.

DELORES ANN STAPLETON of Huntington, graveside service 1:30 p.m., Docks Creek Cemetery.

COZIE LEE VANNATTER STRAW of Dunlow, W.Va., 2 p.m., Vannatter Cemetery.

