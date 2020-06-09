Due to community health concerns, and the discouragement of gathering in groups, some services may be private for immediate family only. Before leaving for any service, you should contact the funeral provider to ask what restrictions may be being observed.
DEBRA DEE CUMMINGS of Hamlin, 1 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home; Walker Adkins Cemetery.
STANLEY ROBERT FOREMAN of Huntington, 1 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville.
KATHRYN E. GIBSON of Huntington, 1 p.m., Kingdom Inheritance Ministries, 121 26th St., Huntington; White Chapel Memorial Gardens.
JAMES CALVIN MARCUM of Huntington, 2 p.m., Reger Funeral Home; Dock’s Creek Cemetery.
LINDA LOU MILLER of Williamson, W.Va., 1 p.m., Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky.; Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky.
JUDY MAYE WEBB of Genoa, 2 p.m, Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne; Elmwood Cemetery Annex, Wayne.
NANCY JEWEL WHITE of Huntington, 11 a.m., Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; Miller Memorial Gardens.