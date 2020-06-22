Due to community health concerns, and the discouragement of gathering in groups, some services may be private for immediate family only. Before leaving for any service, you should contact the funeral provider to ask what restrictions may be being observed.
LEONA CAROL ASHLEY of South Point, Ohio, 1 p.m., Slack and Wallace Funeral Home; Rome Cemetery.
DOUGLAS H. BAILEY SR. of Ashland, Ky., 11 a.m., Christ Temple Church; Kentucky Veteran’s Cemetery Northeast.
MICHAEL DAVID BANKS of Kenova, 4 p.m., Rollins Funeral Home.
CARL ELLIS of Wheelersburg, Ohio, 1 p.m., Phillips Funeral Home; Buckhorn Cemetery.
TRACY LEE ELLIS of Huntington, 5 p.m., Christ Temple Church.
WILMA CASSADY TRAUTWEIN FIELDS of Barboursville, 2 p.m., Morris Funeral Home; Smith Cemetery.
EDNA LOUISE MCCOMAS of Branchland, W.Va., noon, McGhee Handley Funeral Home; Franklin Cemetery.