For those wishing to attend services, you may be asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.
JAMES W. BLEDSOE of Huntington, 1 p.m., Kenova Church of Christ; Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Huntington.
CLYDE JACK DAY of Proctorville, Ohio, 2 p.m., Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville; Rome Cemetery, Proctorville.
IMOGENE ELKINS of Rossmore, W.Va., 1 p.m. Aug. 11, Monahill Memorial Freewill Baptist Church; Highland Memory Gardens.
WATSON RUDOLPH and CONNIE FARLEY HENSLEY of South Williamson, Ky., graveside service 11 a.m., Smith Cemetery, Sidney, Ky.
JOETTA LYNN STRATTON HESTER of Lexington, N.C., graveside service 2 p.m. Forest Hill Memorial Park, Lexington, N.C.
HELEN MAYO RODRIGUEZ of Huntington, homegoing service noon, New Life Church, Huntington; Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington.