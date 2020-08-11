Essential reporting in volatile times.

For those wishing to attend services, you may be asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.

JAMES W. BLEDSOE of Huntington, 1 p.m., Kenova Church of Christ; Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Huntington.

CLYDE JACK DAY of Proctorville, Ohio, 2 p.m., Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville; Rome Cemetery, Proctorville.

IMOGENE ELKINS of Rossmore, W.Va., 1 p.m. Aug. 11, Monahill Memorial Freewill Baptist Church; Highland Memory Gardens.

WATSON RUDOLPH and CONNIE FARLEY HENSLEY of South Williamson, Ky., graveside service 11 a.m., Smith Cemetery, Sidney, Ky.

JOETTA LYNN STRATTON HESTER of Lexington, N.C., graveside service 2 p.m. Forest Hill Memorial Park, Lexington, N.C.

HELEN MAYO RODRIGUEZ of Huntington, homegoing service noon, New Life Church, Huntington; Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington.

