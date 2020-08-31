Essential reporting in volatile times.

For those wishing to attend services, you may be asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.

GEORGIA MAY ADDIS of Culloden, 1 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home; Valley View Memorial Park.

STEVEN D. JAMES: Gallipolis, Ohio, 1 p.m., Willis Funeral Home: Addison Cemetery.

SANDRA LEE JOHNSON: Huntington, 11 a.m., Beard Mortuary: Woodmere Merorial Park.

JOHN SCOTT NEWSOM of Huntington, noon, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; Spring Hill Cemetery.

RAYMOND RAY PAYTON of Kenova, 11 a.m., Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington; Docks Creek Cemetery, Maple Hill, Kenova.

SHIRLEY WYATT PLYMALE of Ashland, 1 p.m., Golden Oaks Cemetery.

JAMES RANDALL SHORT of Huntington, 1 p.m., Christ Temple Church; Woodmere Memorial Park.

