ETHEL JOYCE BARTRUM of Proctorville, Ohio, 11 a.m., Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville; Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne.
EUELLA GILKERSON CHAPMAN of Huntington, noon, Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home Huntington; Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington.
BERTHA BODMER WALTERS GILLILAND of Coal Grove, Ohio, 11 a.m., Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; Fairview Cemetery, Wilgus, Ohio.
CAROLYN GILLISPIE of Huntington, noon, Reger Funeral Chapel; Woodmere Memorial Park.
FRANKIE JONES of Huntington, graveside service 11 a.m., Branchland (W.Va.) Cemetery.
KEITH CAMERON JONES of Huntington, graveside service 11 a.m., Branchland (W.Va.) Cemetery.
GEORGE ROBERT KINGREY of Willow Wood, Ohio, graveside service 2 p.m., Locust Grove Cemetery, Willow Wood, Ohio.
JERRY FRANKLIN MCCALLISTER of Culloden, 1 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home, Milton; Forest Memorial Park, Milton.