For those wishing to attend services, you may be asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.

JANET FAYE BENTLEY of Huntington, 1:30 p.m., Reger Funeral Home; Ridgelawn Memorial Park.

MARY TIENKEN DANIELS of Wayne, 1 p.m., Centerville Baptist Church; Riggs Family Cemetery.

RAYMOND DWIGHT DAVIS of Catlettsburg, Ky., graveside service 1 p.m., Bowling Cemetery, Boyd County.

DOTTIE LOU DEAN of Wayne, noon, Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville; Bowen Cemetery, Huntington.

NATHAN “ERIC” FERRIS of Scottown, Ohio, 2 p.m., Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.

IMOGENE FULLER of Huntington, 1 p.m., Beard Mortuary; Spring Hill Cemetery.

GERTRUDE McCROSKEY of Ona, 1 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home, Milton; Forest Memorial Park.

RONNIE DALE NORMAN of Branchland, W.Va., graveside service 2 p.m., Norman Family Cemetery, Branchland.

JANICE ROSE NAPIER of Wayne, 3 p.m., Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne; Rowe Family Cemetery, Genoa.

RACHEL GERALDINE PACK of Cove Gap, W.Va., 1 p.m., Morris Funeral Home Chapel; Community Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

MORRIS GLEN SHEETS of Gallipolis, Ohio, 11 a.m., Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis; Ohio Valley Memory Gardens.

DAVID EUGENE SMITH of South Point, Ohio, 3 p.m., Slack and Wallace Funeral Home.

