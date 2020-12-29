For those wishing to attend services, you may be asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.
W. EILEEN BAYS of Huntington, 1 p.m., Beard Mortuary.
LUKE EDWARD THOMAS KNOTTS of Pedro, Ohio, 7 p.m. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton.
WANDA FAYE TOMBLIN MCCOY of Wilkinson, W.Va., 1 p.m., Forest Lawn Cemetery.
EMMETT LARRY OLDAKER of Huntington, noon, Reger Funeral Chapel; White Chapel Memorial Gardens.
CHARLES DANNY PEYTON of Milton, 1 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home; Templeton Cemetery.
DAVID KEVIN POWELL of Glenwood, W.Va., 11 a.m., Ball Chapel Cemetery.
TONY STANLEY of Patriot, Ohio, 1 p.m., Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio; burial at the family homeplace.
CAROL LEE TOWNSEND of Kitts Hill, Ohio, 1 p.m., Freedom Baptist Church; Sugar Creek Cemetery.
JENNIFER JULIA WHITE of Hamlin, W.Va., noon, Koontz Funeral Home; Fairview Memory Gardens.