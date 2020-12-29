Essential reporting in volatile times.

For those wishing to attend services, you may be asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.

W. EILEEN BAYS of Huntington, 1 p.m., Beard Mortuary.

LUKE EDWARD THOMAS KNOTTS of Pedro, Ohio, 7 p.m. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton.

WANDA FAYE TOMBLIN MCCOY of Wilkinson, W.Va., 1 p.m., Forest Lawn Cemetery.

EMMETT LARRY OLDAKER of Huntington, noon, Reger Funeral Chapel; White Chapel Memorial Gardens.

CHARLES DANNY PEYTON of Milton, 1 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home; Templeton Cemetery.

DAVID KEVIN POWELL of Glenwood, W.Va., 11 a.m., Ball Chapel Cemetery.

TONY STANLEY of Patriot, Ohio, 1 p.m., Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio; burial at the family homeplace.

CAROL LEE TOWNSEND of Kitts Hill, Ohio, 1 p.m., Freedom Baptist Church; Sugar Creek Cemetery.

JENNIFER JULIA WHITE of Hamlin, W.Va., noon, Koontz Funeral Home; Fairview Memory Gardens.

