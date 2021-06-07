For those wishing to attend services, you may be asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.
CAROLE S. BROWN HAYNER ADKINS of Ceredo, noon, First Baptist Church of Ceredo; Spring Valley Memory Gardens.
LOIS GAIL BRYAN of Kenova, celebration of life 2 p.m., Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
JOHN A. HARLESS of Huntington, 7 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home and Chapel, Barboursville.
HAROLD RAY ISON of Blaine, Ky., 10:30 a.m., Young Funeral Home; Boggs Cemetery.
HOLLIDAY McMILLEN of Logan, W.Va., graveside service 10 a.m., Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va.
STEVEN ROBERT ALLEN MILLS of Wilmington, N.C., graveside service 1 p.m., Glen Rest Memorial Estate, Reynoldsburg, Ohio.
RAYMOND JULIAN RAMSEY of Burlington, Ohio, Homegoing Celebration 1 p.m., New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 2717 Carter Ave., Ashland; Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio.
ROGER DALE ROSS II of Branchland, W.Va., 1 p.m., McGhee Handley Funeral Home; Watson Cemetery.
DELBERT LEE SIMMONS of Huntington, 1 p.m., Jackson Avenue Church of God Holiness; Susie Chapel Cemetery.
DONALD RAY SWEENEY of Olive Hill, Ky., noon June 7, Sparks Funeral Home, Grayson, Ky.; Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Northeast.
JOYCE LYNN THOMPSON of Greenup, Ky., graveside service 1 p.m., Bellefonte Memorial Gardens, Flatwoods, Ky.
JENNIFER JONES WORKMAN of Bessemer, Ala., memorial service 6 p.m., Victory Christian Center, Lenore; Lenore Memorial Gardens.