Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

For those wishing to attend services, you may be asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.

LELA SHEPPARD GESWEIN of Ironton, 11:30 a.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church; Calvary Cemetery.

CAROLYN SUE JACKSON of Milton, 2 p.m., Keaton Cemetery.

ASA KEITH JOHNSON of Marysville, Ohio, 1 p.m., Kings Chapel Cemetery.

LISA JONES of Ironton, 1 p.m., Quillen Cemetery.

KENNETH R. MERCER of Olive Hill, Ky., 2 p.m., Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; Rowe Family Cemetery.

EDITH JEWELL PRIDDY of Huntington, 1 p.m., Lewis Memorial Baptist Church; White Chapel Memorial Gardens.

DAVID HEBER RIGGLE of Glenwood, W.Va., 2 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville; Union Ridge Cemetery.

BILLIE JOYCE HOLLAND STEWART of Ashland, 1 p.m., Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens.

JAMES FLETCHER WILSON of Wayne, 11 a.m., Booten Millers Fork United Baptist Church; Sugar Creek Cemetery.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.