For those wishing to attend services, you may be asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.
LELA SHEPPARD GESWEIN of Ironton, 11:30 a.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church; Calvary Cemetery.
CAROLYN SUE JACKSON of Milton, 2 p.m., Keaton Cemetery.
ASA KEITH JOHNSON of Marysville, Ohio, 1 p.m., Kings Chapel Cemetery.
LISA JONES of Ironton, 1 p.m., Quillen Cemetery.
KENNETH R. MERCER of Olive Hill, Ky., 2 p.m., Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; Rowe Family Cemetery.
EDITH JEWELL PRIDDY of Huntington, 1 p.m., Lewis Memorial Baptist Church; White Chapel Memorial Gardens.
DAVID HEBER RIGGLE of Glenwood, W.Va., 2 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville; Union Ridge Cemetery.
BILLIE JOYCE HOLLAND STEWART of Ashland, 1 p.m., Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens.
JAMES FLETCHER WILSON of Wayne, 11 a.m., Booten Millers Fork United Baptist Church; Sugar Creek Cemetery.