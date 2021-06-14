For those wishing to attend services, you may be asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.
EARL CLAGG of Lesage, graveside service 1 p.m., White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville.
CONDALORA BECKELHEIMER COLLINS of Barboursville, 11 a.m., McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va.; Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington.
WILLIAM DANNY ESTEP of Ashland, graveside service 1 p.m., Ashland Cemetery Mausoleum.
LORETTA JUNE MAYNARD LITTON of Ironton, 2 p.m., Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; Haverhill Cemetery.
GARY LEE SELLARDS of Proctorville, Ohio, 2 p.m., Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington; White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville.
ROBERT “EUGENE” WOODS of Ironton, 11 a.m., Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton.