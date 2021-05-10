For those wishing to attend services, you may be asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.
LARRY JOE ADKINS of Huntington, 1 p.m., Rollins Funeral Home; Dock’s Creek Cemetery.
VERNON F. ADKINS of New Haven W.Va., 3 p.m., Morris Funeral Home; Spurlock Cemetery.
DR. ROBERT WESLEY BARNETT JR. of Ironton, 11 a.m., Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton; Scioto Burial Park, McDermott, Ohio.
BARBARA JEAN BIAS of Barboursville, 1 p.m., Woodmere Memorial Park.
ARTHUR MICHAEL PRESTON of South Point, Ohio, 1 p.m., Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington; Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Huntington.