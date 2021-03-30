For those wishing to attend services, you may be asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.
ROBERT RAY ADKINS of Ashland, graveside service 1 p.m., Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens.
DANA S. CARNES of Erie, Pa., formerly Huntington, 2 p.m., Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington: Neal Cemetery, Milton.
BLAZE DOUGLAS DARBY of Ironton, 1 p.m. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio; Sunset Memorial Gardens, Franklin Furnace, Ohio.
DAVID R. JOHNSON of Gallipolis, Ohio, 1 p.m., Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis; Ohio Valley Memory Gardens, Gallipolis.
LUCIE LONGFELLOW of Huntington, 11 a.m. Woodmere Memorial Park Abbey of Remembrance.
RICHARD GIBSON REESER of Huntington, 2 p.m. Wallace Funeral Home and Chapel, Barboursville.
JAMES ARNOLD STRATTON of West Hamlin, W.Va., graveside service 2 p.m., Maddox Swann Cemetery, West Hamlin.
WILLIAM RAY UNDERDONK of Huntington, Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. St. Joseph Catholic Church, Huntington; Spring Hill Cemetery.